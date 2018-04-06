Cobinhood (COB) Price Hits $0.0625 on Top Exchanges

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Cobinhood and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Cobinhood has a market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00681853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00183600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,100,652 tokens. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

