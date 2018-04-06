CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoBiz Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services including credit, treasury management, investment and deposit products to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Private Asset Management; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs. “

Get CoBiz Financial alerts:

COBZ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on shares of CoBiz Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

COBZ stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $829.54, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. CoBiz Financial has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 12.44%. research analysts predict that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of CoBiz Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,854.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Huss sold 2,500 shares of CoBiz Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $49,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $352,013 in the last three months. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CoBiz Financial during the third quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cobiz-financial-cobz-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoBiz Financial (COBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.