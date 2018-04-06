Head to Head Analysis: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) and Its Peers

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCE) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Coca-Cola European Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 5.91% 16.12% 5.77% Coca-Cola European Partners Competitors 4.08% 14.75% 7.72%

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 40.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola European Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.17, indicating that their average stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion $777.64 million 17.47 Coca-Cola European Partners Competitors $5.97 billion $349.37 million -17.76

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Coca-Cola European Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coca-Cola European Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 2 3 4 0 2.22 Coca-Cola European Partners Competitors 69 361 472 25 2.49

Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 21.52%. Given Coca-Cola European Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola European Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe. The Company has bottling rights within its territories for various beverage brands, including products with the name Coca-Cola. The Company offers beverages, such as Coca-Cola trademark beverages, allied beverages, still beverages and certain other beverages specific to the European market. In Great Britain, the Company distributes Schweppes, Dr Pepper, Oasis and Schweppes Abbey Well. The Company distributes Capri-Sun beverages in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The Company also produces and distributes Capri-Sun beverages in Great Britain. The Company distributes Monster-branded beverages.

