Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $13.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $14.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $13.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $66.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $89.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 45.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 341,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $464,575.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $124,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,337 shares of company stock worth $1,125,463 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

