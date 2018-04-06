Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $9.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 2,458,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,246. The stock has a market cap of $1,429.76, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $48,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,684 shares of company stock valued at $209,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/coeur-mining-inc-cde-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.