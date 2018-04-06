CoffeeCoin (CFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One CoffeeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoffeeCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. CoffeeCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $25.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00142115 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019509 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000516 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000948 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CoffeeCoin

CFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. CoffeeCoin’s official website is www.coffee-coin.org. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin.

CoffeeCoin Coin Trading

CoffeeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy CoffeeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoffeeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

