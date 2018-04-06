Ryan Schulke Buys 100,000 Shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,264,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,162,505.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogint alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Ryan Schulke acquired 100,000 shares of Cogint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $293,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 255,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,624. Cogint, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $176.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Cogint had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. equities analysts predict that Cogint, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogint stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cogint worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cogint in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cogint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ryan Schulke Buys 100,000 Shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cogint-inc-cogt-ceo-ryan-schulke-acquires-100000-shares-updated.html.

About Cogint

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.