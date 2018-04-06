Karen Mcloughlin Sells 1,791 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,791 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $150,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Karen Mcloughlin sold 12,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $942,125.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $47,073.49, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Karen Mcloughlin Sells 1,791 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-cfo-sells-150014-16-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.