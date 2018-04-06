Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 284,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 320,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,073.49, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $150,014.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,165 shares of company stock valued at $48,681,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

