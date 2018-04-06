Coherent (COHR) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $172.81

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $172.81 and last traded at $175.04, with a volume of 441768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coherent from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a $332.00 price objective on Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

The company has a market cap of $4,511.59, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.21 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Coherent declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $106,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

