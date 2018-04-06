Coinlancer (CL) Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $5,343.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, RightBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00678992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184502 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer launched on October 23rd, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,666,779 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, RightBTC and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.