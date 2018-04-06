Coin(O) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (CNO)

Coin(O) (CURRENCY:CNO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Coin(O) has a market cap of $292,557.00 and $31.00 worth of Coin(O) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin(O) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin(O) has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.01714570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004620 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015498 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023524 BTC.

About Coin(O)

Coin(O) (CNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2014. Coin(O)’s total supply is 105,265,404 coins. Coin(O)’s official website is coin-o-coin.com. Coin(O)’s official Twitter account is @CoinoOrg.

Buying and Selling Coin(O)

Coin(O) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Coin(O) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin(O) must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin(O) using one of the exchanges listed above.

