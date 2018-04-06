Colin Roberts Sells 7,500 Shares of Parsley Energy (PE) Stock

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PE stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,945.98, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $311.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,910,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $14,933,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Colin Roberts Sells 7,500 Shares of Parsley Energy (PE) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/colin-roberts-sells-7500-shares-of-parsley-energy-pe-stock.html.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.