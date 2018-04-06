Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 280.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.07% of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $104.17 on Friday. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

About Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

