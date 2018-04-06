Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,353,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,631,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,156,000 after buying an additional 2,133,606 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $163,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,327.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,815,000 after buying an additional 1,127,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,300,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,315,000 after buying an additional 1,031,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $67,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $72,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $84,952.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

