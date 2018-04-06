Apple (AAPL) Shares Bought by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $172.80 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $870,751.38, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

