Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,112.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.15 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Clint Stein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $101,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,307,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/columbia-banking-system-inc-colb-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.