Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 3,798 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Columbia Sportswear worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,788.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In related news, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 9,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $675,118.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,814,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,430.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,495 shares of company stock worth $6,716,761 over the last ninety days. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,471.12, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.18 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

