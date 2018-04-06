Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at VSA Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.36) price objective on the stock. VSA Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 370.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CERP stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.51 ($0.08). 6,203,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. Columbus Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.98 ($0.11).

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc, formerly LGO Energy plc, is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company has assets in Spain and Trinidad. The Company’s geographic segments include Spain, USA, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, Cyprus and UK. In Trinidad and Tobago, the Company, through various subsidiaries, holds interests in approximately three producing fields, such as Goudron, Icacos and Bonasse.

