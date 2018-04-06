Comcast (CMCSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $34.38. 7,149,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,408,377. The company has a market cap of $159,353.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

