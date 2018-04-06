Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $47.00 at UBS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target decreased by UBS from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.16.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159,353.03, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $13,219,642.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,369,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

