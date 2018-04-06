Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 141,158 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 108,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 70,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,622,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 522,139 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 12,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,451.66, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $214,201.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

