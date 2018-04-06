Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Commercial Vehicle Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial Vehicle Group Competitors 255 1245 1816 80 2.51

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million -$1.70 million 17.45 Commercial Vehicle Group Competitors $7.88 billion $494.29 million 13.47

Commercial Vehicle Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -0.23% 18.39% 3.35% Commercial Vehicle Group Competitors 2.32% 23.71% 5.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group rivals beat Commercial Vehicle Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

