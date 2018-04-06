GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. Bank of America set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.35 ($48.58).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.33 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €34.20 ($42.22). The company had a trading volume of 320,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a 52-week high of €42.88 ($52.94).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

