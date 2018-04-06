Bechtle (BC8) PT Set at €62.50 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €62.50 ($77.16) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BC8. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.50 ($84.57).

Shares of Bechtle stock traded down €0.15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €65.20 ($80.49). The company had a trading volume of 68,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €48.83 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €75.40 ($93.09).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/commerzbank-reiterates-62-50-price-target-for-bechtle-bc8-updated-updated.html.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and roll-out, system integration, IT services and training, cloud, and IT operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.