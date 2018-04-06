Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €90.00 ($111.11) price target by research analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($120.99) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.32 ($123.85).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €80.70 ($99.63) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($141.98).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

