Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Price

Media stories about Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Communications Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3374378235746 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.81. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -106.67%.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

