Community Health Systems (CYH) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) debt rose 1.3% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.125% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $83.25 and were trading at $81.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

CYH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. 1,559,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,849. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $467.68, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 995,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,952,337.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,528 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

