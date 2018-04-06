Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,414 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $64,964.02, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Pivotal Research set a $70.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-has-1-54-million-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-updated-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.