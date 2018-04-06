Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Citigroup upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11,706.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.77. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

In other news, Director Charles K. Marquis sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $508,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $2,718,180.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and have sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

