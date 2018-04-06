Head-To-Head Survey: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) & Its Peers

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Motion picture theaters” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AMC Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Motion picture theaters” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Motion picture theaters” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. AMC Entertainment pays out -89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motion picture theaters” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 92.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AMC Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AMC Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Entertainment 1 4 8 0 2.54 AMC Entertainment Competitors 29 132 366 1 2.64

AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $23.68, indicating a potential upside of 44.84%. As a group, “Motion picture theaters” companies have a potential upside of 15.43%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Entertainment -9.59% -6.04% -1.47% AMC Entertainment Competitors -1.24% 7.12% 3.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMC Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion -$487.20 million -18.37 AMC Entertainment Competitors $1.80 billion -$26.35 million 8.00

AMC Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. AMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AMC Entertainment rivals beat AMC Entertainment on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors. The Company also offers a range of food and beverage items, which include popcorn; soft drinks; candy; hot dogs; specialty drinks, including beers, wine and mixed drinks, and made to order hot foods, including menu choices, such as curly fries, chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks. It operates over 900 theatres with approximately 10,000 screens globally, including over 661 theatres with approximately 8,200 screens in the United States and over 244 theatres with approximately 2,200 screens in Europe. The Company’s subsidiary also includes Carmike Cinemas, Inc.

