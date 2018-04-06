Comparing Aramark (ARMK) & Hormel (HRL)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Hormel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion 0.65 $373.92 million $1.77 21.78 Hormel $9.17 billion 2.02 $846.73 million $1.57 22.25

Hormel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hormel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hormel has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hormel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aramark pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hormel pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Hormel has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Hormel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Hormel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.65% 18.68% 4.07% Hormel 9.92% 17.44% 12.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Hormel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Hormel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aramark and Hormel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hormel 1 4 5 0 2.40

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Hormel has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Hormel.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Hormel

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products. The company also provides turkey products; nutritional food products and supplements; dessert and drink mixes; and industrial gelatin products. It sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

