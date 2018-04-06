Analyzing Axis Capital (AXS) and The Competition

Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) is one of 73 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Axis Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axis Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 0 6 2 0 2.25 Axis Capital Competitors 475 1877 1823 83 2.36

Axis Capital currently has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Axis Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axis Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $4.59 billion -$368.96 million -18.14 Axis Capital Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.09

Axis Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital. Axis Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Axis Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axis Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Axis Capital pays out -49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital -8.04% -4.48% -0.98% Axis Capital Competitors 3.22% 1.05% -0.01%

Summary

Axis Capital competitors beat Axis Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.