Head to Head Contrast: Barclays (BCS) & BBVA Franc�s (BFR)

Barclays (NYSE: BCS) and BBVA Franc�s (NYSE:BFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BBVA Franc�s pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Barclays pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BBVA Franc�s pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Franc�s has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barclays and BBVA Franc�s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.15 billion 1.87 -$1.65 billion $0.83 14.34 BBVA Franc�s $536.27 million 7.74 $85.82 million $1.61 14.41

BBVA Franc�s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBVA Franc�s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barclays and BBVA Franc�s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 2 5 4 0 2.18 BBVA Franc�s 0 1 2 0 2.67

BBVA Franc�s has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given BBVA Franc�s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBVA Franc�s is more favorable than Barclays.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and BBVA Franc�s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays -8.62% 3.71% 0.22% BBVA Franc�s N/A 2.03% 0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of BBVA Franc�s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BBVA Franc�s beats Barclays on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BBVA Franc�s

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, and Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 302 client support points, including 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 1 point of express support, as well as 34 branches specialized in small and medium companies and institutions; and 728 ATMs, 789 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and an Internet banking service. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

