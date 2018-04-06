Reviewing Belden (BDC) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS: BOUYF) and Belden (NYSE:BDC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Belden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Belden pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bouygues and Belden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A Belden 0 1 7 0 2.88

Belden has a consensus price target of $91.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.24%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Belden is more favorable than Bouygues.

Risk and Volatility

Bouygues has a beta of 7.93, meaning that its share price is 693% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Belden has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Belden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 3.28% 12.66% 3.47% Belden 3.90% 18.20% 6.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and Belden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $37.36 billion 2.40 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Belden $2.39 billion 1.17 $93.21 million $5.35 12.50

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Belden.

Summary

Bouygues beats Belden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company provides designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, leisure areas, and environmental amenities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also produces TF1, TMC, NT1, HD1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub pay-TV theme channels; and produces and distributes audiovisual content, as well as sells advertising space on the lci.fr Website, the Indés Radios radio stations, and other Websites. In addition, the company engages in various activities, such as home shopping, licences, board games, music production, and live shows. Further, it offers high-speed fixed internet, and mobile network services, as well as Bbox Miami, an Android box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. The Industrial Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The Network Solutions provides foundational controls for protecting enterprises against cyberattacks, automating IT regulatory compliance and improving operational efficiency; and software and services that protect against cyberattacks and data breaches with integrated security controls that discover assets, harden configurations, identify vulnerabilities and detect threats. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

