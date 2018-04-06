Comparing Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (CCHGY) and Its Rivals

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (OTCMKTS: CCHGY) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Competitors 4.08% 14.75% 7.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling $7.37 billion $481.50 million 27.28 Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Competitors $5.97 billion $349.37 million -14.17

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling 0 3 1 0 2.25 Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Competitors 69 361 472 25 2.49

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling’s rivals have a beta of 0.17, meaning that their average stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 40.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling rivals beat Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits. The company serves hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, kiosks, petrol stations, cinemas, leisure parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and others. It operates in 28 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.