Contrasting KAO (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) & Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

KAO (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KAO and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAO N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care -0.92% 11.24% 4.61%

Dividends

KAO pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Edgewell Personal Care does not pay a dividend. KAO pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KAO and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAO $13.29 billion 2.89 $1.31 billion $2.66 29.14 Edgewell Personal Care $2.30 billion 1.12 $5.70 million $3.97 12.04

KAO has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewell Personal Care. Edgewell Personal Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KAO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KAO and Edgewell Personal Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAO 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 2 6 3 0 2.09

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $65.90, indicating a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than KAO.

Volatility & Risk

KAO has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KAO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats KAO on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells consumer and chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beauty Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business. The Beauty Care Business segment offers cosmetics; skin and body care products, such as facial and body cleansers; and hair care products, including shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling agents, as well as hair coloring and permanent wave products under the Sofina, Kanebo, Molton Brown, Bioré, Jergens, Asience, John Frieda, and Goldwell brands. The Human Health Care Business segment provides functional health beverages; feminine and baby care products, such as sanitary napkins and baby diapers; and oral care products under the Laurier, Merries, Pyuora, Clear Clean, and Bub brand names. The Fabric and Home Care Business segment offers fabric care products, including laundry detergents, fabric softeners, and bleaching agents; and home care products comprising dishwashing detergents and house cleaning products under the Attack, Haiter, Magiclean, Humming, Family, CuCute, and Quickle brand names. The Chemical Business segment provides oleo chemicals; performance chemicals; specialty chemicals; and fat and oil derivatives and surfactants, functional polymers, and fragrances under the KALCOL, EMAL, MIGHTY, and TUFTONE brands. This segment serves the paper and pulp, food products, pharmaceutical products, electronics, civil engineering and construction, information media, electronics, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Kao Soap Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kao Corporation in 1982. Kao Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

