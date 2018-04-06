Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) & The Competition Financial Review

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE: AKO.B) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Embotelladora Andina to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Embotelladora Andina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have a beta of 0.17, suggesting that their average share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Embotelladora Andina and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina 1 0 1 0 2.00 Embotelladora Andina Competitors 69 361 472 25 2.49

Embotelladora Andina currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.50%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Embotelladora Andina’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embotelladora Andina has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina 6.40% 14.25% 5.61% Embotelladora Andina Competitors 4.08% 14.75% 7.72%

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Embotelladora Andina pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina $2.85 billion $176.75 million 25.43 Embotelladora Andina Competitors $5.97 billion $349.37 million -13.87

Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina rivals beat Embotelladora Andina on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embotelladora Andina

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.