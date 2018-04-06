Comparing Embraer (ERJ) and Its Peers

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) is one of 4 public companies in the “Aircraft” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Embraer to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Embraer and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 2 4 2 0 2.00 Embraer Competitors 70 291 480 13 2.51

Embraer presently has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. As a group, “Aircraft” companies have a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Embraer’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Embraer pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Embraer pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 51.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 4.23% 6.82% 2.33% Embraer Competitors 7.84% -3,678.22% 6.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embraer and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $5.84 billion $246.80 million 16.88 Embraer Competitors $25.47 billion $2.14 billion 37.66

Embraer’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Embraer. Embraer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Embraer has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embraer peers beat Embraer on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

