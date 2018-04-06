Comparing Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) and Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) and Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Echo Global Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $6.92 billion 1.56 $489.34 million $2.48 24.83 Echo Global Logistics $1.94 billion 0.40 $12.62 million $0.66 42.42

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Global Logistics. Expeditors International of Washington is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Echo Global Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echo Global Logistics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Expeditors International of Washington and Echo Global Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 1 6 1 0 2.00 Echo Global Logistics 1 3 6 0 2.50

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus target price of $62.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Echo Global Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Echo Global Logistics is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Echo Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.07% 22.79% 14.87% Echo Global Logistics 0.65% 5.22% 2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Echo Global Logistics does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Echo Global Logistics on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services. The Company focuses primarily on arranging transportation by truckload (TL) and less than truckload (LTL) carriers. It also offers intermodal (which involves moving a shipment by rail and truck), small parcel, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The Company’s core logistics services include rate negotiation, shipment execution and tracking, carrier selection and management, routing compliance freight bill payment and audit, payment and performance management and reporting functions.

