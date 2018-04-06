Reviewing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Its Peers

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ferrari to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Ferrari pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ferrari pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 19.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferrari lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrari has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 15.74% 88.98% 13.43% Ferrari Competitors -14.13% -0.28% -3.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $3.86 billion $605.15 million 38.04 Ferrari Competitors $62.83 billion $2.64 billion 16.36

Ferrari’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ferrari. Ferrari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrari and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 1 4 4 0 2.33 Ferrari Competitors 441 1264 1626 110 2.41

Ferrari presently has a consensus price target of $120.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Ferrari’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrari has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ferrari competitors beat Ferrari on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. In addition, the Company produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari, and limited series and one-off cars. It licenses its Ferrari brand to various produces and retailers of goods. The Company divides its regional markets in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa), Americas, Greater China and Rest of APAC (Asia-Pacific region, excluding Greater China). The Company is active in over 60 markets worldwide through a network of 182 authorized dealers operating 204 points of sale. The Company operates as a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

