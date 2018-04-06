Comparing Forterra (FRTA) & Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forterra and Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra $1.58 billion 0.33 -$2.06 million ($0.79) -10.27 Louisiana-Pacific $2.73 billion 1.56 $389.80 million $2.33 12.63

Louisiana-Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Forterra. Forterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Louisiana-Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Forterra has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forterra and Louisiana-Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra 1 4 2 0 2.14 Louisiana-Pacific 1 7 3 0 2.18

Forterra currently has a consensus price target of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 51.49%. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Forterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forterra is more favorable than Louisiana-Pacific.

Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Forterra does not pay a dividend. Louisiana-Pacific pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Forterra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forterra and Louisiana-Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra -0.13% -44.06% -2.53% Louisiana-Pacific 14.26% 24.05% 15.16%

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats Forterra on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc. manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America. The Siding segment offers siding products and related accessories, such as wood-based siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products, as well as outdoor building products. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes structural panel products comprising OSBs, TechShield radiant barriers, TopNotch sub-floorings, Legacy super tough products, moisture-resistant sub-floorings, and FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products. The Engineered Wood Products segment provides laminated veneer lumber, laminated strand lumber, and other related products; and I-joists, which are used principally in residential and commercial floorings, roofing systems, and other structural applications. The South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and various export markets. This segment also distributes and sells related products to augment the transition to wood frame construction. The company also offers timber and timberlands, as well as other products and services. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation sells its products, primarily to retail home centers, manufactured housing producers, distributors, and wholesalers in North America and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

