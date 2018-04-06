Gorman-Rupp (GRC) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Pumps & pumping equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gorman-Rupp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gorman-Rupp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gorman-Rupp Competitors 71 453 415 8 2.38

Gorman-Rupp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies have a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $379.39 million $26.55 million N/A Gorman-Rupp Competitors $2.35 billion $150.30 million 21.94

Gorman-Rupp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp.

Dividends

Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorman-Rupp’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.00% 10.04% 8.09% Gorman-Rupp Competitors 6.47% 13.89% 6.93%

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers' representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

