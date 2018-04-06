Thor Industries (THO) and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Critical Review

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Thor Industries and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 1 3 7 0 2.55 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock 0 1 1 0 2.50

Thor Industries presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is more favorable than Thor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 5.38% 28.42% 17.41% Great Lakes Dredge and Dock -4.45% -6.64% -1.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Thor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Thor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock does not pay a dividend. Thor Industries pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thor Industries has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thor Industries and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $7.25 billion 0.83 $374.25 million $7.09 16.02 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock $702.50 million 0.40 -$31.26 million ($0.27) -16.85

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge and Dock. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Thor Industries has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thor Industries beats Great Lakes Dredge and Dock on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Great Lakes Dredge and Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. This segment also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. The Environmental & Infrastructure segment provides environmental and geotechnical construction services, including the creation, repair, or stabilization of environmental barriers; and remediation services comprising the containment, immobilization, or removal of contamination from an environment. It serves general contractors, corporations, superfund potentially responsible parties, and environmental engineering and construction firms, as well as federal and municipal government agencies. The company operates a fleet of 20 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

