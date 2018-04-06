Comparing Helen of Troy (HELE) & Procter & Gamble (PG)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Helen of Troy and Procter & Gamble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Procter & Gamble 1 8 6 0 2.33

Helen of Troy currently has a consensus price target of $99.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Procter & Gamble has a consensus price target of $84.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Helen of Troy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Procter & Gamble.

Dividends

Procter & Gamble pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Helen of Troy does not pay a dividend. Procter & Gamble pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helen of Troy and Procter & Gamble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.54 billion 1.49 $140.68 million $6.26 13.57 Procter & Gamble $65.06 billion 3.04 $15.33 billion $3.92 20.01

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Helen of Troy. Helen of Troy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procter & Gamble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Procter & Gamble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 1.28% 18.37% 10.43% Procter & Gamble 15.34% 20.66% 8.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Helen of Troy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. It offers products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Bounty and Charmin.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.