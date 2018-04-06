Comparing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) & Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) and Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hibbett Sports has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicks Sporting Goods has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett Sports and Dicks Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett Sports 3.62% 10.37% 7.29% Dicks Sporting Goods 3.77% 16.86% 7.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Dicks Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hibbett Sports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Dicks Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hibbett Sports and Dicks Sporting Goods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett Sports 2 9 6 0 2.24 Dicks Sporting Goods 2 15 12 0 2.34

Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential downside of 19.64%. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $35.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Dicks Sporting Goods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dicks Sporting Goods is more favorable than Hibbett Sports.

Dividends

Dicks Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hibbett Sports does not pay a dividend. Dicks Sporting Goods pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dicks Sporting Goods has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hibbett Sports and Dicks Sporting Goods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett Sports $968.22 million 0.53 $35.03 million $1.63 16.47 Dicks Sporting Goods $8.59 billion 0.44 $323.44 million $3.01 11.63

Dicks Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Hibbett Sports. Dicks Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hibbett Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dicks Sporting Goods beats Hibbett Sports on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. The company also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships. As of October 28, 2017, it operated approximately 715 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Dick's Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

