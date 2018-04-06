Comparing Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF) and Bankinter (BKNIY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: HKMPF) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankinter pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Bankinter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $1.94 billion 2.13 $252.91 million $1.05 16.29 Bankinter $2.16 billion 4.16 $559.73 million $0.78 12.82

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Bankinter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hikma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bankinter 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Bankinter 26.18% 8.89% 0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bankinter shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bankinter beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas. This segment's principal products include Amoclan, Blopress, Omnicef, Prograf, and Suprax. The Injectables segment markets 201 products in 571 dosage strengths and forms for anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, controlled substances, gastro-intestinal, oncology, CNS, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas. This segment also offers sterile liquid, powder, lyophilized, and cytotoxic products. This segment's principal products include fentanyl, glycopyrrolate, neostigmine, nicardipine, and thiotepa. The Generics segment provides 109 products in 375 dosage strengths and forms for therapeutic areas, including anti-infective, controlled substances, oncology, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas. This segment's principal products include amoxicillin, buprenorphine, butalbital, acetaminophen and caffeine, colchicine, and fluticasone. This segment markets its products to chain stores, wholesalers, distributors, health systems, and governmental agencies in the form of tablets, capsules, solutions, and suspensions. In addition, the company manufactures plastic specialized medicinal sterile containers and APIs; and conducts bio-equivalency studies. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal and corporate banking services; retail banking services, including salary accounts; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans. It also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital market, and structured and alternative financing services, as well as property financing services; and guarantees, import and export letters of credit, and medium and long-term structured finance services, as well as equities, asset management and specialized advisory, and delegated management services. In addition, the company offers insurance and pension plans; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services, as well as ATM services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 364 universal offices, 47 private banking centers, 72 business centers, and 22 corporate banking centers. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

