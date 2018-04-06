Contrasting Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) & Its Competitors

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hoegh LNG Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hoegh LNG Partners has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoegh LNG Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Hoegh LNG Partners pays out 126.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners 33.99% 10.71% 4.28% Hoegh LNG Partners Competitors -0.68% 4.75% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners $143.53 million $48.78 million 12.39 Hoegh LNG Partners Competitors $2.48 billion $295.03 million -1.45

Hoegh LNG Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hoegh LNG Partners. Hoegh LNG Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hoegh LNG Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hoegh LNG Partners Competitors 240 764 1134 37 2.45

Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Hoegh LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hoegh LNG Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Hoegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The Joint venture FSRUs segment includes approximately two FSRUs, including the GDF Suez LNG Supply S.A. (GDF Suez) Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann, which operate under long term time charters. The Company intends to acquire newbuilding FSRUs on long-term charters, rather than FSRUs based on retrofitted, first-generation LNG carriers. The PGN FSRU Lampung is located offshore in the Lampung province at the southeast coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.

