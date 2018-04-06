Head-To-Head Comparison: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) vs. KAO (KCRPY)

KAO (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KAO and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAO $13.29 billion 2.91 $1.31 billion $2.66 29.33 Energizer $1.76 billion 2.00 $201.50 million $2.98 19.73

KAO has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer. Energizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KAO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KAO and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAO 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 1 4 3 0 2.25

Energizer has a consensus target price of $62.43, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than KAO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KAO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KAO has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KAO and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAO N/A N/A N/A Energizer 9.40% 274.69% 10.55%

Dividends

KAO pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. KAO pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energizer pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Energizer beats KAO on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells consumer and chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beauty Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business. The Beauty Care Business segment offers cosmetics; skin and body care products, such as facial and body cleansers; and hair care products, including shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling agents, as well as hair coloring and permanent wave products under the Sofina, Kanebo, Molton Brown, Bioré, Jergens, Asience, John Frieda, and Goldwell brands. The Human Health Care Business segment provides functional health beverages; feminine and baby care products, such as sanitary napkins and baby diapers; and oral care products under the Laurier, Merries, Pyuora, Clear Clean, and Bub brand names. The Fabric and Home Care Business segment offers fabric care products, including laundry detergents, fabric softeners, and bleaching agents; and home care products comprising dishwashing detergents and house cleaning products under the Attack, Haiter, Magiclean, Humming, Family, CuCute, and Quickle brand names. The Chemical Business segment provides oleo chemicals; performance chemicals; specialty chemicals; and fat and oil derivatives and surfactants, functional polymers, and fragrances under the KALCOL, EMAL, MIGHTY, and TUFTONE brands. This segment serves the paper and pulp, food products, pharmaceutical products, electronics, civil engineering and construction, information media, electronics, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Kao Soap Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kao Corporation in 1982. Kao Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands in the performance, premium and price segments and include primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid products. It manufactures, distributes and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, kid’s lights and area lights.

