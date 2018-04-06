Financial Survey: La-Z-Boy (LZB) versus Dixie Group (DXYN)

La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) and Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for La-Z-Boy and Dixie Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La-Z-Boy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given La-Z-Boy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than Dixie Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Dixie Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La-Z-Boy $1.52 billion 0.94 $85.92 million $1.73 17.60 Dixie Group $412.46 million 0.13 -$9.55 million ($0.07) -45.71

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than Dixie Group. Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La-Z-Boy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La-Z-Boy and Dixie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La-Z-Boy 4.74% 13.96% 9.53% Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40%

Risk and Volatility

La-Z-Boy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dixie Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Dixie Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of La-Z-Boy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dixie Group does not pay a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats Dixie Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment. The Company is the producer of reclining chairs and manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company sells its products, primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as internationally, to furniture retailers and directly to consumers through stores that it owns and operates. The Company has a network of approximately 340 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and over 560 Comfort Studio locations. The Company owns approximately 120 of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company’s other brands include England, Kincaid, American Drew and Hammary.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

